Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.78% from the stock’s current price.

OXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 274,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 67.6% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 120,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.7% during the first quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 347,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $67,747,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.0% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

