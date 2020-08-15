Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s previous close.
IVZ has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.
IVZ stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 557.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 64,453 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 48.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 57,919 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at about $773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,667,000 after buying an additional 5,514,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 312,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
