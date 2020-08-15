Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s previous close.

IVZ has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

IVZ stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 557.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 64,453 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 48.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 57,919 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at about $773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,667,000 after buying an additional 5,514,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 312,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

