Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Cellular Biomedicine Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CBMG opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.54. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 109.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 75.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.