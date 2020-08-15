Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 125.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

