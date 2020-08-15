AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AudioCodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $36.51 on Thursday. AudioCodes has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $44.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $53.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,160,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 33,425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 390,414 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 251.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.