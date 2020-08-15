Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $84.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OSK. CSFB reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

NYSE OSK opened at $80.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 127.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 648.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Oshkosh by 56.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Oshkosh by 111.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

