Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 161.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.