CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNHI. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.74. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.46.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,610,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,493,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,807 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,776,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 146,913 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 758.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,197,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,024 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

