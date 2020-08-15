North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.65

North West Company Inc (TSE:NWC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.65 and traded as high as $29.98. North West shares last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 54,164 shares changing hands.

NWC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of North West from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of North West from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of North West from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of North West from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 21.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.87.

North West (TSE:NWC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$592.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that North West Company Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

