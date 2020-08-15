Short Interest in DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) Rises By 38.8%

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.37.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.86. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 200.83% and a negative net margin of 318.61%. Equities research analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 85,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 59,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRIO. ThinkEquity began coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on DarioHealth from $8.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

