RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €38.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €38.50 ($45.29) price target from Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RWE. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €32.86 ($38.66).

Get RWE alerts:

FRA:RWE opened at €34.28 ($40.33) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.45. RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.