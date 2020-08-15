Zacks Investment Research Lowers MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) to Hold

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of MZDAY opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.69.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

