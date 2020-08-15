FY2020 EPS Estimates for Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report issued on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $467.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.94 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 38.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.29.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $47.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -149.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $55.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $838,149.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $198,508.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,658 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 61.99%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

