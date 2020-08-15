Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 52.28%. The company had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.97 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPRX. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of CPRX opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $344.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 436.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,591 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 275.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 974,809 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 869.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,049,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 941,435 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,421,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 392,281 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

