Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NICE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Nice from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nice in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nice from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Shares of Nice stock opened at $220.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.80. Nice has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $228.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.00.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. Nice had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nice will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Nice by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Nice by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nice by 32.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Nice by 10.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nice by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

