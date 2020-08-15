K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €5.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €5.00 ($5.88) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SDF. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.05 ($8.29).

ETR:SDF opened at €6.05 ($7.12) on Thursday. K&S has a 1 year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 1 year high of €15.57 ($18.31). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.11.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

