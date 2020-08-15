FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Reduced by Analyst

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hexcel in a report released on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.11.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Hexcel by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 2,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

