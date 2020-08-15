LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for LEG Immobilien in a report released on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Rothaeusler now anticipates that the company will earn $6.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LEG Immobilien’s FY2021 earnings at $6.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

LEGIF opened at $147.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.69. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $79.25 and a 1 year high of $147.45.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

