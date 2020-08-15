FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Neos Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Neos Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ NEOS opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Neos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neos Therapeutics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,647,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,147 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 5.32% of Neos Therapeutics worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

