Planet Fitness Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 6.63%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PLNT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $61.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.12. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

