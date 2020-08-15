Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xebec Adsorption Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market cap of $425.59 million and a PE ratio of 545.00. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$5.00.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.81 million.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

