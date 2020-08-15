Piper Sandler Comments on Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

KRG stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $983.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.16. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 604.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 215,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 185,029 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 647,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 149,608 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

