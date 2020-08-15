Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.92). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 824,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 144,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

