GrowGeneration Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,528 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,167% compared to the typical volume of 108 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

In other news, major shareholder Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 60,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gotham Green Partners Llc sold 11,724 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $80,074.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,512.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 252,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,141 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at $961,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRWG stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.37 million, a P/E ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.20. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $13.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. Research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

