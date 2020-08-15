Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Vroom Put Options (NYSE:VRM)

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,370 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,562% compared to the average volume of 263 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000.

VRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vroom in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Vroom from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

NYSE VRM opened at $58.45 on Friday. Vroom has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $72.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06.

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.43.

