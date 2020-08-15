Brighthouse Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,980 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,333% compared to the typical volume of 208 put options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.75. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.20). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 33.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

