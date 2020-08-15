Liberty Latin America Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 799 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,232% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2,335.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1,532.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 29.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $9.64 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

