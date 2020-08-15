Elanco Animal Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,571 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,078% compared to the typical volume of 388 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of ELAN opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 2,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $224,201.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd S. Young purchased 7,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,575.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

