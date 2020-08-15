Builders FirstSource Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 506 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 772% compared to the average daily volume of 58 put options.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,221.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,972. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23,476 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 542,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.48. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

