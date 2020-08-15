Traders Buy Large Volume of American Eagle Outfitters Put Options (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 12,052 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 738% compared to the typical volume of 1,439 put options.

AEO stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.14.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,192 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,886,000. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,075,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,923,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,748.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 995,454 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

