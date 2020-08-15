Traders Buy High Volume of Oracle Put Options (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 27,688 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 729% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,339 put options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

