Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Baidu Put Options (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 29,366 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 720% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,581 put options.

Shares of BIDU opened at $116.74 on Friday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Get Baidu alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 179.1% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Baidu by 152.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.21.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.