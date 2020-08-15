Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Baidu Put Options (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 29,366 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 720% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,581 put options.
Shares of BIDU opened at $116.74 on Friday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 179.1% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Baidu by 152.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
