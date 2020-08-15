Traders Purchase High Volume of Nextgen Healthcare Call Options (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,522 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,591% compared to the average daily volume of 90 call options.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nextgen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.05 million, a PE ratio of 155.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $130.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXGN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextgen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

In other news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $25,648.56. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 1,986.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.