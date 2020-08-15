Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on 58.com (NYSE:WUBA)

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,816 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,406% compared to the average daily volume of 187 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in 58.com by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,908,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,120,000 after acquiring an additional 661,827 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in 58.com by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,819,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,718,000 after acquiring an additional 281,863 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of 58.com by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,084,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,273,000 after purchasing an additional 386,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 58.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of 58.com by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,821,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,275,000 after purchasing an additional 909,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 58.com stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24. 58.com has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $69.89.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The information services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $361.37 million during the quarter. 58.com had a net margin of 61.33% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that 58.com will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WUBA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. New Street Research cut shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

