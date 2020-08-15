Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 983 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,285% compared to the average daily volume of 71 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fly Leasing by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 39,809 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 367,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 78,842 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 432,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 312,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

FLY opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. Fly Leasing has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fly Leasing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

