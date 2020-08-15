Brokerages Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) PT at $162.50

Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “strong sell” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,745 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48,786 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 40.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 294,072 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 84,263 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS:CHKAQ opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.97. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $430.00.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.