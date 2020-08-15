Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €20.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €20.00 ($23.53) target price from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.90 ($24.59) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.16 ($21.37).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €15.34 ($18.05) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €14.87 and its 200-day moving average is €14.08. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

