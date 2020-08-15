Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €17.20 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €17.20 ($20.24) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s current price.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €16.20 ($19.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.16 ($21.37).

FRA:DTE opened at €15.34 ($18.05) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.08. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

