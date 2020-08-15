DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €20.90 ($24.59) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €16.20 ($19.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.16 ($21.37).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE opened at €15.34 ($18.05) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €14.87 and its 200-day moving average is €14.08.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.