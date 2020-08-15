$126.68 Million in Sales Expected for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will report sales of $126.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.69 million and the highest is $131.40 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- posted sales of $90.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full-year sales of $508.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.80 million to $518.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $733.91 million, with estimates ranging from $664.50 million to $801.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on GWPH shares. TheStreet raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target (up previously from $166.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $7,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,101,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,540,590.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $68,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 783,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,022 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 129.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 121.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $156.99.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

