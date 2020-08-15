National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian Western Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$214.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$210.60 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CWB. Cormark raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$24.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 8.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.13. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$15.70 and a 52-week high of C$36.61.

In related news, Director Sanford Riley bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$400,552.11.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

