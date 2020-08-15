Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $553.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post $553.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $587.10 million and the lowest is $542.67 million. Waters reported sales of $577.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Waters by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters stock opened at $215.40 on Friday. Waters has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

