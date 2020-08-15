Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued on Monday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.79). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STRO. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,520.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 55,661 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 23,237 shares during the period. 51.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

