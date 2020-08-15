Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to announce sales of $2.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $9.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.79 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 92.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Henry Schein by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 184,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 81,453 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,414,000 after acquiring an additional 837,255 shares in the last quarter.

Henry Schein stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

