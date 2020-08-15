Clearwater Seafoods Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CLR)

Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clearwater Seafoods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Cormark also issued estimates for Clearwater Seafoods’ FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$100.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$113.60 million.

CLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Seafoods from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Seafoods from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE:CLR opened at C$6.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $390.89 million and a PE ratio of -333.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.24. Clearwater Seafoods has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.82.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include shellfish, scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

