SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $797.30 Million

Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will post sales of $797.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $786.80 million to $812.50 million. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $814.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $250.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.83, for a total transaction of $499,154.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,960.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $529,530.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,093 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,373. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

