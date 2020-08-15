$5.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to announce $5.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.75 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $5.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $23.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.26 billion to $24.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.04 billion to $25.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

AVGO stock opened at $327.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.15 and its 200 day moving average is $285.92. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $335.88.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total transaction of $18,771,282.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,090 shares of company stock valued at $187,875,441. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,557,343,000 after purchasing an additional 135,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after buying an additional 123,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

