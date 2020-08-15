Brokerages Anticipate Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.56 Billion

Analysts predict that Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) will report $14.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.91 billion to $15.03 billion. Boeing reported sales of $19.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year sales of $59.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.38 billion to $62.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $84.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.33 billion to $94.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

BA opened at $178.08 on Friday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.64.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,516 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its position in Boeing by 84.4% in the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.