Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $633.95 Million

Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) will report $633.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $664.00 million and the lowest is $541.00 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $521.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%.

FND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $28.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $996,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $2,673,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 159,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,681.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,880,677 shares of company stock worth $489,953,014. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 400.0% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $40,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 69.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FND opened at $69.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.30. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.