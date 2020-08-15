Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) to post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.71 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 181.15% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carvana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Carvana from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.55.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $196.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Carvana has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $225.45. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 2.44.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $68,303,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,245 shares in the company, valued at $70,275,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 71,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $14,976,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $20,157,215.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,500 shares of company stock worth $121,773,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 159.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after buying an additional 4,654,539 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 408.5% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,969,000 after buying an additional 4,097,265 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $188,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 37.8% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

